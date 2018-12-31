New Year's Eve Concert

Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin teams up with Circus Roncalli for three colourful performances wishing 2018 goodbye and saying hello to 2019. Just watch out for clowns in the orchestra pit, it could get a little crazy!
Info
Classical
Tempodrom Möckernstraße 10-25, 10963 Berlin
Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin teams up with Circus Roncalli for three colourful performances wishing 2018 goodbye and saying hello to 2019. Just watch out for clowns in the orchestra pit, it could get a little crazy!
Iomauna Media GmbH