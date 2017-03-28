What's better than a festival for a good cause? With seven Berlin-based rock groups and all proceeds going towards Workeer, a charity designed to help young refugees find work, Niranium is sure to be some conscience clearing fun.
Niranium Festival
Panke Gerichtstraße 23, 13347 Berlin
