Niranium Festival

Panke Gerichtstraße 23, 13347 Berlin

What's better than a festival for a good cause? With seven Berlin-based rock groups and all proceeds going towards Workeer, a charity designed to help young refugees find work, Niranium is sure to be some conscience clearing fun.

Panke Gerichtstraße 23, 13347 Berlin

