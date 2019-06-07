No Shit! Exberliner turns 17

OUR 17th ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Another year older, another year wiser... EXB is 17 and still bringing the best in reportage, politics and culture for Berlin's international scene. Come celebrate with us on Friday, June 7 at Mitte's long-standing hub for independent art, music and film: ACUD Macht Neu. With two royally hammer Berlin bands – Bad Hammer and The Queef of England – plus Tatiana Heuman as well as our two in-house DJs, and free copies of our June Shit Issue, there's no better way to really kick off your summer. We shit you not!

Bands:

Bad Hammer (https://soundcloud.com/badhammer)

The Queef of England (https://thequeefofengland.bandcamp.com/)

DJs:

Tatiana Heuman

Walter Crasshole

Joey Hansom

With friendly support from: