No Stranger Place

Berlin Hauptbahnhof Friedrich-List-Ufer, 10557 Berlin

by

Throughout 2016, photographer Aubrey Wade travelled through Europe to visit people who share their homes with refugees. The results fill Hauptbahnhof’s main hall in this public exhibition for those curious about how folks outside Berlin are pitching in.

Berlin Hauptbahnhof Friedrich-List-Ufer, 10557 Berlin

