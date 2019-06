× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Markus Zucker × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Markus Zucker × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Markus Zucker Prev Next

Experience a dystopic musical theatre by the collaboration of Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop and the Austrian composer Georg Nussbaumer using video and sound material in a performance that traces today’s remnants Odysseus’ mistaken course.