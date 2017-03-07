Nosferatu (Live Score Performance)

For its 95th anniversary, watch the screening of this expressionist silent film masterpiece accompanied by a live performance of the much celebrated original score. Theatre organ virtuoso Stephan Graf von Bothmer has assembled a 30-piece choir and film-orchestra to bring this age-old masterpiece of film art back to life.
Info
Passionskirche Marheinekeplatz 1, 10961 Berlin View Map
I'm German living in Canada, i need to do my taxes
María T B de Glawe | Tax time!
I looked for them online and they said they're closed no longer in business.... very strange....
adam | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
Use code APRHW9 for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr
Danny_37 | German in your pyjamas
There's no place like home!
Michael | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
Smug exhibitionism, and from there it's downhill.
Jared Israel | Amok Mama: That German friend you speak English to