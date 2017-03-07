Nosferatu (Live Score Performance)

Passionskirche Marheinekeplatz 1, 10961 Berlin

by

For its 95th anniversary, watch the screening of this expressionist silent film masterpiece accompanied by a live performance of the much celebrated original score. Theatre organ virtuoso Stephan Graf von Bothmer has assembled a 30-piece choir and film-orchestra to bring this age-old masterpiece of film art back to life.

Passionskirche Marheinekeplatz 1, 10961 Berlin

Concerts & Live Music, Film

