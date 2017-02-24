Nosh Berlin

Markthalle IX Pücklerstraße 34, 10997 Berlin

You’re looking skinny, bubbeleh. Berlin’s first-ever Jewish food week kicks off with a “Jewish breakfast market” at Markthalle IX and continues with events all over the city through Mar 26 or until you say “Dayenu!”.

Markthalle IX Pücklerstraße 34, 10997 Berlin

