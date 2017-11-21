Notre Carmen

Sophiensaele Sophienstraße 18, 10178 Berlin

Carmen, one of the most beloved operas, is up for a makeover. The HauenUndStechen-collective will expose Carmen's tragic story to harps, flutes and trumpets as they sing and dance out Carmen's transformation into a monster, hungry for a better life.

