Now is the Time of Monsters: Conversations

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Part of Now is the Time of Monsters, HKW's conference on the hegemonic development of the nation-state, a set of three conversations grapples with the concept of universalized rights, declining cosmopolitanism and diversity, and exclusionary urban zones. Free of charge!

