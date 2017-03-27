Even though Steven Stapleton, aka Nurse With Wound, has hinted at releasing a hip hop album for almost a decade now, he’s stayed true to his avant-garde routes, moving between drone, industrial, ambient and delightful obscurity. His live appearance at Sophienkirche this month will be his first in Berlin since 2007. If there’s one not-to-be-missed show this month, it’s this one.
Info
Sophienkirche Große Hamburger Straße 29-30, 10115 Berlin View Map
