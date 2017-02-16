Oben Unten Überall w/ Dollkraut, Art Alfie, Panthera Kruse

Come on out for the record release party for Dollkraut's debut album Holy Ghost People, a cinematic journey through the more cosmic realms of 'dance' music. On his latest effort, Dutch producer Pascal Pinkert distances himself from his earlier deep house productions while devoting himself fully to the kind of psychedelic and krautrock influences that were always lurking in his music's background.

Celebrating the release by two other outstanding producers, Art Alfie and Panthera Kruse, this promises to be a great evening for lovers of sophisticated machine music.