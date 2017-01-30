Occulto Night: OvO + Amigo Tropical

West Germany Skalitzer Straße 133, 10999 Berlin

One of Italy's premiere noise bands, OvO, are back in Berlin with their new album. Creatura continues the duo's transcendental exploration of the various manifestations of extreme music – a natural fit for this year's first session of the event series hosted by Occulto, an interdisciplinary webzine dedicated to the investigation of (non) scientific truths. Also playing are Berlin noise rock duo Amigo Tropical.

