Has it really been 10 years since "Hissing Fauna"? The psychedelic-electro pop quintet’s albums have gotten more synthy and their live shows less wacky, but the chance to hear “The Past is a Grotesque Animal” live remains as tempting as ever.
Of Montreal
Festsaal Kreuzberg Am Flutgraben 2, 10999 Berlin
