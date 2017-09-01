Old Fleas Vintage Market

Ballhaus Berlin Chausseestraße 102, 10115 Berlin

While we have no shortage of flea markets in Berlin, the Old Fleas tries to gather the cream of the crop of the city's vintage masters and retro aficionados under just one roof. The event is complete with street food, bars, a dance class and even their own "paparazzi".

Markets
