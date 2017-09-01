While we have no shortage of flea markets in Berlin, the Old Fleas tries to gather the cream of the crop of the city's vintage masters and retro aficionados under just one roof. The event is complete with street food, bars, a dance class and even their own "paparazzi".
Old Fleas Vintage Market
Ballhaus Berlin Chausseestraße 102, 10115 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de
Friday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsM.I.A. (Bread & Butter)
-
Concerts & Live MusicNeukölln Country Club
-
Dance Festivals & FairsTanz im August
-
Festivals & FairsBerlin Circus Festival
-
Saturday
-
Dance Festivals & FairsTanz im August
-
Art & ExhibitionsArt Without Death: Russian Cosmism Conference
-
Health & WellnessPaleo Convention
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows Festivals & Fairs Talks & ReadingsBread & Butter by Zalando
-
Concerts & Live MusicEast Side Music Days
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicModerat
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsFKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter)
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicEast Side Music Days
-
-
Health & WellnessPaleo Convention
-
Fashion & Trunk Shows Festivals & Fairs Talks & ReadingsBread & Butter by Zalando
-
Concerts & Live Music Film100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra)
-
Food & DrinkSeafood Sundays
-
Concerts & Live MusicLake
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsBilderbuch (Bread & Butter)
Monday
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicKlassik and Elektronik Music Play: The City
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRoyal Concertgebouw Orchestra Amsterdam
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsVogue Fashion Night Out
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsOrchestra MusicAeterna (Musikfest)
Good day everyone. I have something to share with you.. My name is Andrew Ryan USA, my girlfriend a
Andrew Ryan | Loveless in Berlin
Well, that's rather dismissive and glib, isn't it, Hans? This is probably more interesting than mor
Seymour | Tanz im August: O bella ciao, bella ciao
And to think people say there are too many vacuous people in Berlin with nothing to do.
Hans Orff | Tanz im August: O bella ciao, bella ciao
"There can't be climate change it's snowing" is just as idiotic as " there must be climate change w
Paul | John Riceburg: Up to our knees in Scheiße
"After all the money put into it, it has to open at some point." Das ist ein Denkfehler. Einfach m
German | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!