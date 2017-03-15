Oma and Bella: Movie and a Nosh

Catch Oma & Bella – Alexa Karolinksi’s stirring portrait of her food-loving grandmother and her best friend, two holocaust-survivors who live together in Berlin – in the way Oma and Bella would want: with a special nosh and drink following the show (and a Q/A with the director).
Info
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin View Map
