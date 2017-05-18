On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen

Google Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00

Uferstudios Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin

The last in a series of performances about Canadian painter Agnes Martin, attempting to replicate a sense of hypnotic infinity found in her paintings, Koistinen collaborates with light designer Ladislav Zajac and composer Paul Valikoski for an installation-like dance piece.

Info

Uferstudios Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin View Map

Dance

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 Google Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-29 19:00:00 Google Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-30 19:00:00 Google Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - On A Clear Day: Milla Koistinen - 2017-05-31 19:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

May 19, 2017

Saturday

May 20, 2017

Sunday

May 21, 2017

Monday

May 22, 2017

Tuesday

May 23, 2017

Wednesday

May 24, 2017

Thursday

May 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription