One Year of Eiszeit

Kreuzberg’s Eiszeit Kino reopened its doors a year ago, and this week they’re celebrating their birthday in style. Join them June 16 for a preview of Sally Potter’s The Party, a darkly comic highlight of this year’s Berlinale, and stick around afterwards for a birthday dinner party. Then on June 18, you can catch an advance peek of inspiring LGBT doc Mein wunderbares West-Berlin, followed by food prepared by the film’s director Jochen Hick. See website for full programme.
Info
Eiszeit Kino Zeughofstraße 20, 10997 Berlin View Map
