Open House benefit: Theater Delphi

to Google Calendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00

ehemaliges Stummfilmkino Delphi Gustav-Adolf-Straße 2, 13086 Berlin

Come celebrate the re-opening of Delphi and help them collect the last money needed after their equipment got pilfered. Join in for a day filled with live music, enjoy the Cabaret or start a bidding war in the auction of massages, tickets and more. Unable to go? They have a online crowdfunding campaign as well.

Info
ehemaliges Stummfilmkino Delphi Gustav-Adolf-Straße 2, 13086 Berlin View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00 iCalendar - Open House benefit: Theater Delphi - 2017-12-03 14:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Saturday

November 25, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Wednesday

November 29, 2017

Search Events

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
buchmesse 2017