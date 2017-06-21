Opening: The Blind Curator

F.K. Kollectiv Kiehlufer 7, 12059 Berlin

by

Launching their gallery space, FK-Kollektiv's photography presentation redefines the curatorial process. "Location", "people" and "money" are themes for this collaborative work in process where audience work alongside side a blindfolded curator.

F.K. Kollectiv Kiehlufer 7, 12059 Berlin
by

