Opening Week: Pierre Boulez Saal

Pierre Boulez Saal Franösische Straße 33d, 10117 Berlin

As part of the Barenboim-Said Akademie, the new, acoustically refined concert hall Pierre Boulez Saal celebrates its opening with a weeklong series of concerts and lectures starting on March 5.

Pierre Boulez Saal Franösische Straße 33d, 10117 Berlin

Concerts & Live Music, Lecture

