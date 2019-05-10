Oratorium

Google Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00

HAU 1 Stresemannstraße 29 Berlin

In its participative Brechtian property polemic and gentrification drama Oratorium, She She Pop uses collective experiences to tackle the issue of private property and inheritance. In German with English surtitles.

Info

HAU 1 Stresemannstraße 29 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 iCalendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-10 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-12 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-13 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-14 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-14 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-14 20:00:00 iCalendar - Oratorium - 2019-05-14 20:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters