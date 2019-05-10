In its participative Brechtian property polemic and gentrification drama Oratorium, She She Pop uses collective experiences to tackle the issue of private property and inheritance. In German with English surtitles.
Info
Theater & Dance
HAU 1 Stresemannstraße 29 Berlin
In its participative Brechtian property polemic and gentrification drama Oratorium, She She Pop uses collective experiences to tackle the issue of private property and inheritance. In German with English surtitles.
Iomauna Media GmbH