Orchestra MusicAeterna

Google Calendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00

Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin

Vaunted “bad boy” conductor Teodor Currentzis leads his Russia-based ensemble MusicAeterna through everything from Purcell and Mozart over Ligeti's Lux Aeterna.

Info
Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Orchestra MusicAeterna - 2017-09-07 20:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription