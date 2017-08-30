Orchestra MusicAeterna (Musikfest)

Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin

Vaunted “bad boy” conductor Teodor Currentzis leads his Russia-based ensemble MusicAeterna through everything from Purcell and Mozart over Ligeti's Lux Aeterna. His orchestra plays historical music in its original sound as well as music of the 20th century.

Info
Berliner Philharmonie Herbert von Karajan Str. 1, 10785 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
