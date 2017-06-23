OSCEdays

to Google Calendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00

CRCLR House Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin

by

In the city of tomorrow there is no garbage. That'd be something! Open Source Circular Economy Days is a four day hub for developing solutions to create a waste-free Berlin, pursuing ideas of a sustainable future through workshops and lectures. See website for full programme.

Info
CRCLR House Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00 iCalendar - OSCEdays - 2017-06-29 19:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Tuesday

June 27, 2017

Wednesday

June 28, 2017

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription