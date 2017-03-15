Oscillate w/ Abayomi, Kate Miller & more

://about blank Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin

The dark night of atonal beats is back at About Blank with a lineup focusing this time on UK-bass influenced techno producer Abayomi, Kate Miller's eclectic electro selections, as well as a whole bunch more from the likes of Anastasia Kristensen and Jayda G.

://about blank Markgrafendamm 24c, 10245 Berlin

