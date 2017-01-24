Oum Shatt Berlin lo-fi bard Jonas Poppe (Kissogram/Sitcom Warriors) takes the stage at Lido with his latest band incarnation, a minimal surf hybrid with a hint of psychedelia and an appreciation of Arabic scales.
Lido Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin View Map
