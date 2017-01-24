Oum Shatt

Google Calendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00

Lido Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin

by

Oum Shatt Berlin lo-fi bard Jonas Poppe (Kissogram/Sitcom Warriors) takes the stage at Lido with his latest band incarnation, a minimal surf hybrid with a hint of psychedelia and an appreciation of Arabic scales.

Info

Lido Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Oum Shatt - 2017-02-26 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription