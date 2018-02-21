Out of Now/Dance On Festival: Imo Dimchev/Christopher Roman

HAU 1 Stresemannstraße 29 Berlin

Contemporary dance isn’t just for the young and limber. That’s the message of this five-day festival, which explores the nature of dancing over 40. Catch an extended solo piece from Christopher Roman and Ivo Dimchev tonight.

HAU 1 Stresemannstraße 29 Berlin
