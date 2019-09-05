PalaisTalk: T.C. Boyle Outside Looking In

× Expand Photo by Christine Heidrich

T.C. Boyle’s latest novel shows that the LSD culture of the Summer of Love is still topical today. In the book, the author tells the story of U.S. psychologist and guru of the hippie movement Timothy Leary, who caused a sensation in the late 1960s with his psychedelic research. Taking Boyle’s novel as the point of departure, moderator Thomas Böhm chats with Swiss publisher Roger Liggenstorfer, the founder of Nachtschatten publishing company, that specializes in publications on drug education.

In German