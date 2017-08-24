Paleo Convention

Alte Münze Molkenmarkt 2, 10179 Berlin

by

All our paleo pals: get ready for two days of conferences and workshops on holistic health, natural fitness and sustainability alongside a market and fair. Check out the 'bio-hacking lab' or watch some of the first German Calisthenics Championships.

Alte Münze Molkenmarkt 2, 10179 Berlin
Health & Wellness
