Pansy and the Cocoa Butter Club present: RIHANNA

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin

Pansy and The House of Presents is teaming up with Cocoa Butter Club from London to bring you a celebrity tribute like no other. Get ready for a night of drag, dance hall, neo-burlesque, poetry, live music, and voguing! Doors open at 11pm.

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin
Parties & Clubs
