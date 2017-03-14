Pansy Presents: Drag Race

Monster Ronson's Ichiban Karaoke Warschauer Straße 34, 10243 Berlin

by

Season nine is racing towards us, so get ready for the return of the weekly Tuesday screenings of Ru Paul's Drag Race, followed by a drag show hosted by Pansy; come dressed for the party, you never know when the spotlight will fall on you!

Monster Ronson's Ichiban Karaoke Warschauer Straße 34, 10243 Berlin

by

ronewa

