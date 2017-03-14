Pansy Presents: Drag Race

Season nine is racing towards us, so get ready for the return of the weekly Tuesday screenings of Ru Paul's Drag Race, followed by a drag show hosted by Pansy; come dressed for the party, you never know when the spotlight will fall on you!
Info
Monster Ronson's Ichiban Karaoke Warschauer Straße 34, 10243 Berlin View Map
Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive
Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans
I know that maybe the Schöneberger PIZZA LUNA (Marthin-Luther-Str/Motzstr.) doesn't bring Polish Pi
Artur Jedyński | Pierogis in Berlin
I'm German living in Canada, i need to do my taxes
María T B de Glawe | Tax time!
I looked for them online and they said they're closed no longer in business.... very strange....
adam | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
Use code APRHW9 for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr
Danny_37 | German in your pyjamas