Pansy Presents: SISSY

Drag scenestress Pansy goes back to her Berlin roots. Spinning hip-hop and R&B music from all female identified artists in the main room, and grunge-tinged rock-n-roll in the side, Sissy mixes classic grooves with impromptu drag shows all night.
Info
Musik & Frieden Falckensteinstraße 48, 10997 Berlin View Map
Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive
Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans
I know that maybe the Schöneberger PIZZA LUNA (Marthin-Luther-Str/Motzstr.) doesn't bring Polish Pi
Artur Jedyński | Pierogis in Berlin
I'm German living in Canada, i need to do my taxes
María T B de Glawe | Tax time!
I looked for them online and they said they're closed no longer in business.... very strange....
adam | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
Use code APRHW9 for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr
Danny_37 | German in your pyjamas