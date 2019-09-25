ParkourPopulaire

× Expand Photo by ParkourONE / Andy Day 2018

Feel like engaging in parkour in the heart of the city, around the Museum Island and surrounded by Berlin history? Professionals from ParkourONE give you insight into basic movements and techniques. Also, you will learn more about the philosophy and background of this modern movement. Discover yourself anew, be creative, and make your surroundings your own! If you wish to participate please bring your own sports equipment, something to drink and the filled-out registration form.