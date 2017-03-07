Patterns of Perception feat. Volte-Face + Kalawila

OHM Berlin Köpenicker Straße 70, 10197 Berlin

Patterns of Perception is back at OHM, featuring London-based DJ Volte-Face and Sweden's Kalawila, alongside resident DJs Steven Duncan and Andreas Maan. This regular club night showcases the deep, hypnotic end of the techno spectrum.

OHM Berlin Köpenicker Straße 70, 10197 Berlin

