Patti Smith and Band

Google Calendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00

Zitadelle Spandau Zitadelle 1, 13599 Berlin

by

Still feeling second-hand stress from Patti Smith´s Nobel Prize performance? Witness the music icon and poetess in a less nerve-wracking, high-society infested environment.

Info
Zitadelle Spandau Zitadelle 1, 13599 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Patti Smith and Band - 2017-08-15 19:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription