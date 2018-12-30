Petite messe solennelle

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

by

Petite messe solennelle 5 (c) Maik Schuck_Presse.jpg

Maik Schuck

Photo by Maik Schuck

Theater Erfurt NICO AND THE NAVIGATORS Gioachino Rossini »Petite messe solennelle« Oratorium als Bildertheater, Glaubensbekenntnisse im 21. Jahrhundert (Uraufführung) Aufnahme: Maik Schuck / Weimar

Petite messe solennelle 7(c) Oliver Proske_Presse.jpg

anja köhler

Photo by Oliver Proske

© anja köhler | andereart.de

Gioachino Rossini's eponymous last mass is a fight between faith, doubt and humour. Debuted in Radialsystem in 2015, Nicola Hümpel's version employs 12 singers, three pianists and four performers, translating celestial content into mortal words. 

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin View Map
