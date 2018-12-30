× 1 of 2 Expand Maik Schuck Photo by Maik Schuck Theater Erfurt NICO AND THE NAVIGATORS Gioachino Rossini »Petite messe solennelle« Oratorium als Bildertheater, Glaubensbekenntnisse im 21. Jahrhundert (Uraufführung) Aufnahme: Maik Schuck / Weimar × 2 of 2 Expand anja köhler Photo by Oliver Proske © anja köhler | andereart.de Prev Next

Gioachino Rossini's eponymous last mass is a fight between faith, doubt and humour. Debuted in Radialsystem in 2015, Nicola Hümpel's version employs 12 singers, three pianists and four performers, translating celestial content into mortal words.