Phoebe Killdeer gained recognition signing with Nouvelle Vague and Basement Jaxx before going solo. The backing band for her seductively somber 2016 album was The Shift, including Ole Wulfers of 1990's noise-rock band Party Diktator. Now the two team up again to tackle the dialogue-free Le Quattro volte, Michelangelo Frammartino's 2010 portrayal of the four supposed incarnations of Pythagoras, set in southern Italy.