Pictoplasma

Does your knowledge of character design only goes as far as Hello Kitty and Gudetama the unmotivated egg? Go deeper at the world's leading festival on making cute animals do angry things. Through May 14. Various venues.
Info
ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin View Map
I guess this one: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/heres-how-far-right-trolls-are-spreading-h
Sad Sausage | My Macron hangover
Careful when you use "we" instead of "I".
Delphine | My Macron hangover
So bleibt nur eine Wiedergabe der in Schönsprech verpackten Hetze übrig. Schade.
Christian Knuth | The family fundamentalist: Beatrix von Storch
Berlin is a city of impressive contrasts. It is a forerunner in terms of sustainable development, o
TheGreenpick | Vegan Berlin: The 24-hour guide
It's called Grunewald.
Z | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke