Pioneer Masters

With his trademark telephone handset pressed to his ear, Detroit house veteran Terrence Parker headlines this night at Prince Charles, alongside Karizma and DJ Spen.
Prince Charles Prinzenstraße 85, 10969 Berlin View Map
