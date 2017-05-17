Poetry in Motion: Warning Signs in Berlin – Myshkin Warbler w/ JennyQ

Sprachsalon Weichselstraße 38, 12045 Berlin

by

Joshua Tree-based singer-songwriter Myshkin Warbler hits up Neukölln with cellist JennyQ for a by-donation live show set against her own archival film collages. Doors at 8pm. 

Sprachsalon Weichselstraße 38, 12045 Berlin

