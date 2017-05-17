Poetry in Motion: Warning Signs in Berlin – Myshkin Warbler w/ JennyQ

Joshua Tree-based singer-songwriter Myshkin Warbler hits up Neukölln with cellist JennyQ for a by-donation live show set against her own archival film collages. Doors at 8pm.
Info
In cooperation with critic.de
