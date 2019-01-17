Poetry Slam Championships

Google Calendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin

Watch Berlin and Brandenburg poets battle for the title of best rhymester. Taking place four days in a row, the local championships start with three nights of semi-finals culminating into the grand finale at UdK.

Info
SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Poetry Slam Championships - 2019-01-17 20:00:00

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters