Poetry Slam Championships

Watch Berlin and Brandenburg poets battle for the title of best rhymester. Taking place four days in a row, the local championships start with three nights of semi-finals culminating into the grand finale at UdK.
Info
Theater & Dance
SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin
Watch Berlin and Brandenburg poets battle for the title of best rhymester. Taking place four days in a row, the local championships start with three nights of semi-finals culminating into the grand finale at UdK.
Iomauna Media GmbH