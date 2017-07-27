Pop Kultur

Kulturbrauerei Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin

Whether fan, performer or industry mug, this year's state-sponsored showcase – with headliners like Romano, Let's Eat Grandma and La Femme – has something for everyone.

Kulturbrauerei Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin
