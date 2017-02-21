PopUp Restaurant

MBzwo Loft Engeldamm 64, 10179 Berlin

A couple times a year, Gabriele Inciuraite sets up shop at MBzwo's wooden dining table showroom in Mitte and presents guests with the best of vegetarian and fusion cooking.

MBzwo Loft Engeldamm 64, 10179 Berlin

