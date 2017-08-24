Positions

Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin

The fourth edition of Berlin’s youngest art fair, Positions, gives centre stage to fresh perspectives. This year's main event at Arena will be complemented by a special exhibition featuring 30 young German art students at Bikini Berlin (Sep 12-23).

Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
