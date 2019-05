Pictoplasma ends with a bang at Yaam. With your head full of colourful characters, unleash that over-stimulation on the dancefloor. DJ UTA (Rec Room) blasts open the Mittelfloor, followed by an all-night set from Charlotte Bendiks (Cómeme) while Jeron Braxton plays his mix of abstract emo-beats, followed by a live concert by Catnapp (Monkeytown).