Preis der Nationalgalerie 2017

Hamburger Bahnhof Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin

The Hamburger Bahnhof exhibits the four nominees for the Nationalgalerie’s biannual art prize. Come see work by Sol Calero, Iman Issa, Jumana Manna, and Agnieszka Polska before the winner is named in October!

Hamburger Bahnhof Invalidenstraße 50-51, 10557 Berlin
