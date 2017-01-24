Prezident

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin

The self-proclaimed “Whiskeyrapper” from Wuppertal is the oddball among German rappers. After roaming the underground for a decade, his latest album Limbus got him widespread attention at last. Catch one of his rare Berlin performances at Burg Schnabel.

Burg Schnabel Schleusenufer 3, 10997 Berlin

