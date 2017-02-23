Prinz Friedrich von Homburg

Berliner Ensemble Bertolt-Brecht-Platz 1, 10117 Berlin

Peymann’s final premiere at the Berliner Ensemble, Kleist’s posthumous military-historical drama is dry as dust. Some real praise, though, can be extended to the real hero of the evening: a taut wire extending across the stage, that the eponymous Prinz vom Homburg ascends at the end of the play as he does in the opening moments.  

Berliner Ensemble Bertolt-Brecht-Platz 1, 10117 Berlin

