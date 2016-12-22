Pterodactyls of Ptexas

Acker Stadt Palast Ackerstraße 169, 10115 Berlin

After moving to Berlin two years ago, UK composer Stephen Crowe now stages his first major, slightly ineffable opera here at Acker Stadt Palast. Think Cowboys vs. Dinosaurs with an electronic music-inclined female lead.

Acker Stadt Palast Ackerstraße 169, 10115 Berlin

