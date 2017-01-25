Putilov Strike Day

Google Calendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00

ver.di Paul-Thiede-Ufer 10, 10179 Berlin

What better way to commemorate the strike that kicked off Russia’s February Revolution 100 years ago than to join the Telekommunisten collective with a workshop on “counterpolitics, technological disobedience and queering communism” at the HQ of trade union Ver.di?

Info

ver.di Paul-Thiede-Ufer 10, 10179 Berlin View Map

Politics & Activism

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00 iCalendar - Putilov Strike Day - 2017-02-18 11:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription